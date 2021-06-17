Champaign Police arrest 18-year-old in connection to shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police arrested a teenager in connection to a shooting.

The shooting happened on June 2. Officers were called to an area near Joanne Lane and Paula Drive.

When police arrived, they found an 18-year-old boy with a single life-threatening gunshot wound. In a news release, officials said he is still in critical condition.

Officials said an investigation into the incident indicated it was the result of a drive-by.

After investigating further, police identified 18-year-old Charman Brown as a suspect. He was arrested Thursday morning.

Champaign Police are continuing to investigate this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call them at (217) 351-4545. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.