Champaign police are too short-staffed to continue school resource officer program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – In 2006, Champaign Police officers were put into each middle and high school to help with safety. Since then, the schools have had a Champaign Police officer posted in each middle and high school. But this year, they will no longer patrol the halls.

“I believe that unfortunately, these days a resource officer is necessary in a school. They’re very helpful for a school to have a resource officer, or security team of some sort,” Nancy Purdy, a former Matoon school teacher, said.

She said there were a few times resource officers at the school were needed while she was there.

“There is someone here who can be right there to help out as needed. That had the in with the Matoon police department quickly,” she said.

But the SRO’s are for more than just safety. Hidee Ekstrom is a mother, and even though her kids are out of school, she said she remembers the relationships the officers had with all the kids.

“I think their resource officers were a good source of someone trusted they could go to and talk to if there was a problem,” she said.

In a news release sent by the school and police department, it said the temporary suspension is due to staffing shortages with Champaign Police.

It said officers will still be around if needed. They just won’t be posted in the schools.

Purdy said she understands and supports keeping the rest of the community safe, but believes having them in school helped bridge a gap.

“Just being in the school and having their presence there if they were walking through the hall. Students knew there’s someone here that could help keep me safe, and I think that’s very helpful,” she said.

We reached out to both the district and the police department.

They both said they were letting the news release speak for itself, but the district said they are looking at plans to present to the school board for the future, and the department said they are committed to school safety.