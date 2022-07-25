CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Monday that it will be reimplementing specialized patrols in response to community concerns about speeding and other violations.

The patrols will be a part of the Strategic Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP). Under the program, patrols will be coordinated throughout the community along both major and residential streets to address ongoing traffic concerns and directly intervene when unsafe behavior is identified.

“Our community members and neighborhoods have expressed their concerns about excessive speeding and other traffic violations, and Champaign Police have increased our enforcement efforts to keep everyone safe,” said Chief of Police Timothy Tyler. “We are asking our residents and visitors to slow down and to not put yourself or others at risk. Some of our young people are already back in school and I want to remind everyone to slow down in school zones and to watch out for pedestrians, cyclists, and other motorists.”

Officers will be focusing on reducing speeding, ensuring compliance with stop signs and traffic signals and reducing aggressive driving. Drivers are reminded to:

Obey posted speed limits, especially in school and construction zones where speeding presents greater dangers

Fully stop at all stop signs and red traffic lights and yield the right of way to traffic that is not required to stop

Put down phones and other devices that can distract the attention of the driver

Buckle their seatbelts and those of their passengers, with children properly secured in child safety seats

Remember that yellow traffic lights warn drivers to slow down and prepare to stop

Do not pass other vehicles in no-passing zones, which is indicated with two yellow stripes on the pavement

Pull over and yield to all first responder vehicles operating with flashing lights and/or sirens

Report incidents of aggressive driving to the Champaign Police Department at 217-333-8911

Assigned enforcement areas will rotate frequently to ensure traffic concerns are addressed across the entire city. People can request a traffic detail in their area of the community by calling Champaign Police at 217-351-4545.