CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The community now has a new way to report crime in the area to Champaign Police.

In a news release, officials said they launched an improved online reporting pilot program. This program allows people to report non-emergency crimes online instead of having an officer dispatched to that location.

“Many non-emergency crimes do not need an initial police response to be reported, and our new online reporting service will provide a more efficient manner for community members to report an incident and request police follow-up,” said Interim Chief of Police Matthew Henson. “This will help officers stay focused on the immediate needs of the community while still allowing individuals the option to submit a police report for review.”

You can submit reports online for the following:

Custody order violations

Harassing phone calls

Identity theft

Lost property

Theft

Vehicle Burglary

Traffic complaints

Vehicle tampering

After you submit your report, police will determine the best course of action. You will be able to print a temporary copy of the report. You must have a valid email address to submit online reports.

This new reporting system is powered by LexisNexis Risk Solutions. For more information, click here.