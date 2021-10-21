CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The community now has a new way to report crime in the area to Champaign Police.
In a news release, officials said they launched an improved online reporting pilot program. This program allows people to report non-emergency crimes online instead of having an officer dispatched to that location.
“Many non-emergency crimes do not need an initial police response to be reported, and our new online reporting service will provide a more efficient manner for community members to report an incident and request police follow-up,” said Interim Chief of Police Matthew Henson. “This will help officers stay focused on the immediate needs of the community while still allowing individuals the option to submit a police report for review.”
You can submit reports online for the following:
- Custody order violations
- Harassing phone calls
- Identity theft
- Lost property
- Theft
- Vehicle Burglary
- Traffic complaints
- Vehicle tampering
After you submit your report, police will determine the best course of action. You will be able to print a temporary copy of the report. You must have a valid email address to submit online reports.
This new reporting system is powered by LexisNexis Risk Solutions. For more information, click here.