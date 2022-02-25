CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to a shooting that happened on August 15, 2020.

Champaign Police were dispatched to the parking lot of Star Fox Liquor at around 10:10 p.m. on August 15, 2020, in response to a reported shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they found 23-year-old Christopher Kelly suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

According to officers, the victim was seated inside a parked vehicle when multiple vehicles approached the parking lot. It was reported that several individuals exited their cars, and an argument ensued, resulting in gunfire and the victim being wounded.

Officers said more than 40 shell casings of gunfire were discovered at the crime scene and multiple cars were heavily damaged. They also said a gun was recovered from the scene and several cars were observed fleeing the scene.

On February 25, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office charged 25-year-old Johnnie Holbrook with first-degree murder for his involvement in the homicide. Holbrook is in custody at a Correctional Center in Kankakee County on unrelated charges.

Previously, on August 27, 2020, 26-year-old Trevoy Fonville was formally arraigned on the charge of first-degree murder for his involvement in the homicide, officials stated. Fonville remains in the custody of the Champaign County Correctional Center awaiting trial.



The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Champaign Police at 217-351-4545. People who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.