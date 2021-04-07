Champaign Police accepting applications for entry-level officer testing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is accepting applications for entry-level officer testing.

In a news release, officials said the deadline to apply is June 17, by 4 p.m..

“The Champaign Police Department seeks diverse, committed individuals dedicated to providing the highest quality of service and protection to our community through trust, integrity, and respect,” said officials. “As a Department, Champaign Police are devoted to fostering positive police-citizen partnerships that help provide safety education, crime reduction and improvement to the overall quality of life in our community.”

Those interested in applying can find more information through the National Testing Network as well as through the Champaign Police Department’s recruitment website.

Additionally, police officials said they are accepting applications for experienced officers on an on-going basis. Those applications are reviewed weekly.