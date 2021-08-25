Champaign Police: 28-year-old man dies after shot in chest

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police officials said a man is dead after a shooting on Tuesday night.

In a news release, officials stated police were called to an area near North Neil Street and Edgebrook Drive for a reported shooting. When officers got there, they found the 28-year-old man shot in the chest. “Responding officers and a concerned citizen rendered medical aid until the victim was transported to a local hospital,” said police officials. The man later died at the hospital.

Officers’ preliminary investigation indicated the 28-year-old was driving a vehicle through the parking lot of a business in the area. Another car drove into the parking lot from Edgebrook. As it passed the man’s vehicle, someone inside the other car shot him.

The man left the parking lot and went west on Edgebrook Drive, where he lost consciousness and went off the road. The vehicle went through the front yard and garage of a house before coming to a stop against a neighboring property, according to officials.

Anyone with information or security video of the area is asked to call Champaign Police at (217) 351-4545. You can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477 or online.