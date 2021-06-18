Champaign Police: 2 recent house fires investigated as arson

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign investigators are looking into two recent fires as arson.

In a news release, Champaign Police officials said their department as well as the Fire Department was called to a garage fire along Sherwood Drive on June 11. Crews were able to quickly put out the flames. No one was hurt.

In the early morning hours of June 12, firefighters were called to a house fire along Meadow Court. Crews got the fire put out and no one was hurt. However, there was damage to the house, resulting in the displacement of those living there.

Additionally, officials said this same home along Meadow Court was hit several times by gunfire on June 1. No one was hurt in that crime. Investigators are seeing if there is a connection between those shots and the fire set on June 12.

While looking into these fires, officials determined they should be considered arson investigations. No arrests have been made yet.

If anyone has information regarding these crimes, call Champaign Police at (217) 351-4545. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.