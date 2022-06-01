CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men were arrested after police investigated an attempted robbery on East Green Street.

On Tuesday, Champaign Police were dispatched to an alleyway behind the 500 block of East Green Street in response to a report of an attempted robbery. Reports indicated that a box truck was pulling into the alley when two men allegedly approached the driver and made threats to his cargo, causing him to immediately leave the area. The driver said when he returned a short time later, he saw one of the two men holding a firearm so he called police.

According to police officers, when they arrived at the scene, they found multiple weapons in plain view in the vehicle where the two men had previously been gathered. The weapons included two handguns and two rifles, specifically a Colt .45 semi-automatic handgun, a Mossberg International .22 caliber rifle, a Savage Arms .22 caliber rifle and a Heritage Rough Rider .22 caliber revolver. Police said at least one of the weapons listed as stolen in Ohio.

While investigating the scene, officers observed the two subjects return to the area and they were immediately arrested. The subjects were 40-year-old Terry Tarleton and 32-year-old Bobby Carter. Both men are facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and attempted robbery. They remain in the custody of the Champaign County Correctional Center, awaiting trial.

“Thanks to the efforts of this quick-thinking driver, these weapons will not be used to cause harm in Champaign,” said Interim Chief of Police Thomas Petrilli. “This is an excellent example of the community assisting law enforcement in keeping our community safe, and Champaign Police are thankful for the assist.”

Anyone with information on a criminal act can contact Champaign Police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers, and conversations are not recorded. Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any homicide case, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm and up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any other crime.