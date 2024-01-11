CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Forecasts of extremely low temperatures this weekend are bringing about a yearly reminder of keeping homes safe from such cold.

One of the most important things to do is to protect pipes from freezing and subsequently bursting. Plumbers suggest that if homeowners have a crawl space, they close foundation vents to keep the wind out.

They also say to keep home temperatures above 55 degrees and keep water dripping and running consistently to avoid freezing in the pipes.

“Water expands when it freezes, and that’s going to burst pipes,” said Randy Shannon of Roto-Rooter Service in Champaign. “And you won’t notice that when it bursts because it’s frozen at that location. So once it starts to fall, then you’re going to have flooding and you have burst pipes.”

Shannon said his business responded to more than 1,700 calls for burst pipes in 2022 when the temperature fell so low.