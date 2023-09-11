CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In Champaign, some went the extra mile to show appreciation for 9/11 victims and remember the sacrifices of first responders.

Michael Dillon visited the First Responder Memorial in Champaign’s West Side Park.

“They risked their lives to save lives, and a lot of them lost their lives saving lives,” Dillon said. “And we can’t forget that, because their families are still suffering. Every time 9/11 comes around.”

He attended an event at the park, which was put on by the city to mark the anniversary. Dillon said it’s an emotional day.

“When I heard the sound of the bagpipes today, that made me think about, it could have been me not being able to be with my families.”

Mandy Alman and her husband decided to show gratitude in a more physical way, so they signed up for a stair climb event challenge put on by Crunch Fitness.

Alman said the thought of the firefighters who went up and down the Twin Towers’ stairs to help others was her motivation.

“I think about the first responders who didn’t even hesitate to go in the building, with all their equipment, and go up those stairs having no idea what would happen,” she said.

People who hopped on the StairMasters were aiming for 110 stories: the same height as the World Trade Center buildings.

Darren Alman said this is the first time he’s worked out to show remembrance, but he has always reflected on what the day means.

“It’s a very important day to remember. You know, some time has passed. Maybe people have forgotten what a tragedy it is,” Darren Alman said. “Keeping the memory alive of people who risked everything to save others is the American thing to do.”

“Appreciate the sacrifice that they make for this country because we live in here,” Dillon said. “They don’t understand the price that they pay for us to be safe here in America.”

Those looking for a way to reflect can also head to the University of Illinois Fire Institute. They have a piece of steel beam from the World Trade Center. It was given to the institute by the Port Authority of New York who owned the Twin Towers. All visitors are welcome from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m., Monday through Friday.