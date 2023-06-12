CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Pastor Willie Comer is trying to give kids opportunities to avoid violence this summer.

His youth group left for Washington, D.C. on Sunday. Comer said the trip’s intention was to show kids there is more to life than the violence around them.

He hopes they will be inspired to become doctors or lawyers, educators, and engineers. Comer says he was absolutely crushed to hear about Sunday’s shooting in Champaign. He said it’s a perfect example of why he wanted to take the kids away from the area.

So before leaving for the nation’s capital, he told his students what happened and they prayed together.

“I could not believe it, it was so traumatic for me,” Comer said. “I actually drove over to that space so I could pray as we rolled through it, and I saw police tape everywhere, and I could not believe this kind of situation happening in our community.”

Last summer, Comer hosted a Take the Corners Back Pray Month. He went to parks and neighborhoods with high crime and prayed.

Comer said this year the first stop on the prayer list will be Douglass Park.