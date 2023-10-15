CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District gave away free Halloween costumes to families in need through a community giveaway.

There have been collection drives across the city in the past month, which concluded Saturday at Douglass Park. Costumes of all sizes for all ages were available in preparation for the holiday.

Program Coordinator Lynne Franco said the joy on kids’ faces makes it all worth it.

“They light up, they’re so excited. It just kicks off that spooky season and that Halloween season. It’s this kind of kickstart to everything,” she said.

The next Park District event will be next Saturday. They will host a community Halloween party called “Nightmare on Grove Street.”