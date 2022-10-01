CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — After five years of planning and $11-12 million in investments, kids have a new spot to play and adults have a new place to exercise.

The Martens Center on Market Street in Champaign officially opened its doors on Saturday, before construction started in February 2021, soccer fields filled the space.

Park District employees welcomed families to try out the electronic playground, basketball court and workout equipment.

Grace Kenney said she and her children use other Park District facilities often and is excited to try the new space.

“It’s a nice option for active families,” she said. “I’m always looking for community spots that bring people together to do recreation together. Especially after the last few years of isolation, it’s really perfect timing for an opening.”

Families could sign up for a membership and classes while at the opening. You can sign up on the Champaign Park District’s website.