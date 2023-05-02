CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is in the running to receive a pair of national awards for excellence in 2023.

The American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration (AAPRA) recently named the Champaign Park District as a finalist for the 2023 National Gold Medal Awards for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management. The district is competing against three other park districts for the Gold Medal Award in Class III, which is for park districts in communities of 75,000 to 150,000 people.

The Gold Medal Awards honor communities in the U.S. that demonstrate excellence in parks and recreation through long-range planning, resource management, volunteerism, environmental stewardship, program development, professional development and agency recognition. Agencies are judged on their ability to address the needs of those they serve through the collaboration of community members, staff and elected officials.

“Each agency is commended for submitting a 2023 application for the prestigious National Gold Medal Award,” said Jane Adams, AAPRA Executive Director. “The Academy congratulates the 20 local park and recreation agencies, the four armed forces installations, and the four state park systems on receiving the Finalist award. We look forward to presenting these awards at the Gold Medal Gala Reception in Dallas, Texas, as part of the National Recreation and Park Association’s annual conference.”

In addition to the Gold Medal Awards, the finalists are also competing for the Grand Plaque Award honor. There will be seven recipients, one for each class, who will also be announced in Dallas.

“We are thrilled to be selected as a Finalist,” said Sarah Sandquist, Champaign Park District Executive Director. “The Gold Medal Award showcases the best of the best among Parks and Recreation agencies throughout the country, and we are honored to be recognized for the high level of service and innovative programming we provide to the residents of Champaign.”

The Champaign Park District has been a Gold Medal Award finalist 12 other times since 1970, including last year, and won three times in 1979, 1990 and 1998. In addition, the Champaign and Urbana Park Districts jointly won the Gold Medal Award for their Champaign-Urbana Special Recreation program in 1996.