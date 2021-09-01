Champaign Park District kicks off ‘Parks Rock’ initiative

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is bringing a little creativity to its parks. It is kicking off the “Parks Rock” initiative.

Workers have been busy painting rocks to hide–and they are already starting to place them around the parks. The rocks are painted with pop culture icons like Pokémon, Nightmare Before Christmas and Disney characters–and those will change throughout the month.

If you are feeling creative, you can also pick up your own rock-painting kit. Those are available at Leonhard Recreation Center while supplies last.

“We were looking for a fun way to celebrate kind of the end of summer and getting into fall,” sand Chelsea Norton, Director of Marketing and Communications. “And we wanted to do a fun craft project that the community could engage in. We were looking for something we could all come together and do, and painting rocks just seemed like the answer.”