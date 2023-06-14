CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is asking for your help keeping parks clean.

Employees said Douglass, Centennial, and Eisner Parks are where they see the most litter. They’re driving home the message by posting pictures of the garbage on social media.

Water bottles, food, and clothing can be found on the ground. They want people to be aware of the things they’re bringing and grab what they’re leaving behind.

Brittney Cobb is a parent who loves taking her son to the park. She said her son Jacob was diagnosed with autism at four years old and having a clean and safe place to play is important.

“Jacob has some issues with social life,” Cobb said. “He had a couple of issues stemming from the pandemic, so it held him back as far as sharing. So, him being out at the parks, being amongst other kids, it’s brightened him up in so many different ways.”

Anson Preston is another parent who takes his children to the park. He agrees that a clean park is beneficial for everyone.

“It’s all about teaching my son and teaching children in the community to be good humans, to take care of the earth,” Preston said. “So, keeping our park areas clean, that way children, just like my son, can enjoy parks. Come play, get outdoors, get some fresh air.”