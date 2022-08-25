CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is hoping to renovate baseball fields at Douglass Park. They gained approval to apply for a $400,000 grant through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

With the grant, they’re hoping to add a concession stand, bathrooms and shade coverings over the dugouts.

“It’s important to have quality facilities. I think the more, the better, facilities they have,” said Park District Executive Director Joe DeLuce.

He said the concession stand could generate money to help cover the costs of uniforms and other equipment.

“It’s a win-win, and people from all over the community come and eat there too so it’s a great opportunity for people to have some great food and enjoy the baseball games and have a great time,” DeLuce said.

He said elementary-aged kids use the fields the most. Little League programs play on them three to four times a week in the summer.

The Park District will know later this winter if the grant is approved. It is a matching grant, so the Park District will also pay $400,000, totaling an $800,000 project.

If approved, the work will begin next summer.