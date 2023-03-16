CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A panel of professionals focused on the stigma around mental health and the dangers of ignoring it.

“Positive mental health is important at every stage of life,” said Joycelyn Landrum-Brown, a presenter at the event.

Counselors at Parkland College stressed the difference between mental illness and mental health from research and personal experience.

“If a child or adolescent experiences some trauma and doesn’t receive any attention or care, that carries on into his lifetime into adulthood,” said Donna Tanner-Harold, also a presenter on the panel.

Trauma can turn into depression, anxiety, or violence. Tanner-Harold says constantly hearing about break-ins, shootings, or killings within your community could lead to internalizing.

“Death increases the number of negative things within any individual. One of them is that is life worth living?” said Turner-Harold.

Sadly, the answer is sometimes no. The suicide rate for Black Americans increased by nearly 40% between 2018-2021. So much so that suicide is now the leading cause of death for those who may feel but not understand the pressure the most, people between 15-24 years old.

“How do we destigmatize this so that these people can live a full life?” asked Joe Omo-Osagie.

“We have to really think broadly. Not just what we see, what children see but what they hear about and how they internalize that,” said Tanner-Harold.

She experienced it firsthand when her grandson asked a heart-breaking question about George Floyd’s death.

“He said, ‘they killed him because he was a black man, does that mean I’m going to be killed,'” said Tanner-Harold.

She says this pressure isn’t felt equally within the black community. Additionally, when women speak up it’s anger and for men it’s weakness.

“Anger is usually accompanied by other things. People are angry for a reason. It’s usually sadness, they’re depressed, they’re anxious. So, we need to look a little bit further,” said Tanner-Harold.

Both feed into a stigma and it’s one they’re trying to get rid of.