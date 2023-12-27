CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Tuesday marked the first night of Kwanzaa. Families gathered in Champaign to learn more about the holiday and the seven principles that align with each day.

The main focus for the first day of Kwanzaa is unity, and that is the core of what organizers want to bring back to the Champaign-Urbana area for the holiday. That’s why people gathered at the Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in Champaign.

The day after Christmas marks the end of one holiday and the beginning of another. Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 is the annual celebration of African-American culture. Dec. 26 was Umoja.

“It means coming together to foster unity within our families, our communities, our nation and our race,” said Maryam Ar-Raheem, Queen Mother of the celebration.

Unlike other traditional holidays, Kwanzaa is a cultural holiday instead of a religious one. So, anyone from any background can participate.

“The hope is to add these principles to someone’s life, to your life, and into your personal principles,” said community organizer Dr. Prince Robertson, “and exemplify these different principles throughout the year.”

The core of the celebration is to foster a sense of unity. People can gather, eat and tell stories — and on Tuesday night, they did all three.

“It’s nothing new. We’re just trying to enhance what we already have,” Roberston said.

Maryam Ar-Raheem is the Queen Mother, the respected elder in the community.

“As a Queen Mother and elder, you’re supposed to exercise wisdom. You’re supposed to demonstrate, model and teach,” Ar-Raheem said.

She has been practicing Kwanzaa for more than 50 years.

“When I came here in the early ’80s, I introduced the concept to this community because it wasn’t done in a community-wide kind of way,” Ar-Raheem said.

Ar-Raheem has seen Kwanzaa at its height decades ago. She hopes this year’s turnout is a sign of it returning.

“Dr. Karenga, when he created it in 1966, that’s what he had in mind, was a bonding and a strengthening of the African-American community,” Ar-Raheem said.

Only the first day was celebrated with the community this year. Organizers hope to celebrate the entire week together next year.