CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Pregnancy-related mortality rates among women of color have been a growing concern across the country. One woman is doing what she can to ease that worry for mothers in Central Illinois with her organization, BIPOC for Better Birth.

The organization got its start in 2021 after its co-founder, Isis Rose, became a doula and mother herself.

This weekend they hosted their very first doula training course.

The mission of BIPOC for Better Birth is found in its name. Their goal is to impact the pregnant and parenting community of east central Illinois. They focus on alternative childbirth options and the people who feel those childbirth disparities the most — black, indigenous, and people of color. Black and indigenous women are over three times more likely to die from childbirth-related causes compared to their white counterparts.

And Rose says trained doulas and midwives are at the front when it comes to improving those birthing outcomes.

“I think so many people who give birth just don’t have the support they need. And even when they do have support, they may need someone to process their birth with,” said Rose “They need resources around navigating motherhood or parenthood. I think for me it feels healing to also support people in that way.”

Close to twenty people applied to be in the course, but because of funding only seven women could attend.