CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One Champaign organization is excited about the Safe-T Act decision. James Kilgore, an advocacy director with First Followers, said he’s been fighting about it for many years.

First Followers is a re-entry program to support people who were once in jail. Kilgore wants to transform the criminal legal system.

He said today’s Supreme Court decision can help with that. He wants to see more resources in communities and less into incarceration.

“Many of them are staying in there because they can’t afford bond,” Kilgore said. “That has a huge impact on their families. This is at least providing some relief and taking the pressure off individuals and families to deal with this enormous financial and emotional burden of cash bond.”

Kilgore said this will take pressure off of people getting arrested. He said it’ll help people go back to work, take care of their kids and fight their case.