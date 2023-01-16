CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — A Champaign organization is on a mission to make sure those behind bars are reading in Central Illinois.

For almost 20 years, Books To Prisoners has collected books to send to prisons in the area. The non-profit donates more than 6,000 books a year.

Program coordinator Rachel Rasmussen said books are a great way to humanize and educate prisoners who don’t have access to reading.

“Nobody debates the value of literacy, well-wide reading,” Rasmussen said. “People incarcerated, that’s one of the things they are really limited by. And ironically, it is one of the cheaper and more effective means of rehabilitating oneself.”