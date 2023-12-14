CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign needs to find a new supervisor, and officials are trying to do it quickly.

They hope to appoint someone within the next month, following the resignation of the current City Supervisor, Andy Quarnstrom, who took a position as Champaign’s Fire Chief.

The Council will complete this by shortening the interview timeline, facilitating a faster application process and conducting a collective interview date in mid-January. Although the entire process will unfold quickly, the goal remains the same: finding the best person for the job.

They have until March 1 to appoint a new supervisor, with a goal of finding the right person before then. The sped-up application process started Wednesday.

“It’s the same process, but we’re just having shorter windows, so there’s no delay,” said Thomas Yu, the Champaign City Attorney.

He said the application process begins with paperwork.

“You fill out the six or seven pages of documentation that list all your qualifications, basically job experience, volunteer experience, to make sure that you meet the minimum qualifications,” Yu said.

The process requires those minimum qualifications to advance to the interview process in mid-January.

“One of the qualifications, which makes sense, is that they have to be a resident of the City of Champaign Township and the City’s Champaign Township,” Yu said. “The boundaries are exactly the same as the City of Champaign, with some small exceptions, and so you have to be a resident of the City of Champaign Township for at least a year prior to your appointment. Also, you have to be a legally registered voter.”

So far, one candidate, Deputy Clerk Grant Chassy, has already announced his intent to apply for the position.

“Applications haven’t even opened yet the last time I checked, but I think the Town Board and, more importantly, those of us that are residents, deserve an opportunity to hear from anyone that applies as early as possible,” Chassy said.

Whoever is selected will have the job until 2025. Then it’s up to the public to vote for Township Supervisor.