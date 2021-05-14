Champaign officials host press conference addressing gun violence

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

“Why are these individuals picking up guns? Why are they shooting? We have to address that,” Chief Anthony Cobb, with Champaign Police Department, said.

That’s what Champaign officials are asking after two shootings just 12 hours apart. Champaign officials came together to discuss the rise in gun violence in the city.

There has been a 113 % increase in confirmed shots fired calls compared to this same time last year. It’s spiking fear for people in all areas of the city. Mayor Deb Feinen, Police Chief Anthony Cobb, and two other local officials spoke at the conference. They discussed the need to end gun violence.

“I am confident that together we will find them. Our police have been working tirelessly, and our city and our council are committed to address this epidemic,” Mayor Feinen said.

Champaign police said they are actively working to address the situation.