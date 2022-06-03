CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – If you’re a fan of the show “Jeopardy,” you might recognize a contestant next week.

Champaign native Eric Ahasic is crossing it off of his bucket list. His parents, Tom and Mary Ahasic, say the 2012 U of I grad has always been bright and a fan of trivia. So when he took the jeopardy test, he passed.

The episode has already been recorded, but his parents say he’s been sworn to secrecy until it airs.

“We’re hoping for the best. He won’t tell us anything. He tells us how hard it is. Maybe he’s just lowering expectations because that’s something I taught him,” Tom Ahasic said.

They say no matter what, they’re very proud of their son, and just making it onto the show is an accomplishment. They’re also thrilled by the support from others online.