Champaign native honors father with ALS

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A native of Champaign is telling the story of her father’s fight with ALS.

Dr. Roger Schmitz graduated from the U of I in 1959. He was a Chem professor for over 15 years.

Jan Schmitz Mathew is his oldest daughter of 3. She decided to share her father’s journey with ALS through a book called, ‘Surrounded by Love: My family’s Journey through ALS.”

Schmitz was diagnosed in March 2013 and died a few months later.

One colleague who worked with Schmitz says he made a huge impact on his life.

“I know that the guy had courage, and he had dignity,” says Emeritus Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering. “He faced all of that with a kind of spiritual honesty that you don’t that I hadn’t seen. You know, there was early inspiration for me.”

Schmitz was one of the first faculty members to receive the University’s award for Excellence in Undergraduate Education.

Proceeds from the book will go towards ALS families in need. It’s available on Amazon.