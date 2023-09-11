CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Champaign has been extradited back to Illinois after he was arrested in Atlanta, Ga. in connection to a July murder.

Champaign Police said William Wesley, 24, was identified as a suspect in the murder of 27-year-old Marcus Catchings Jr. on July 3. Officers were called to the area of Springfield Avenue and Kenwood Road just after 7 p.m. when someone found evidence of gunshots on an apartment door. When they arrived, the officers found Catchings inside with a visible gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police began a homicide investigation and, as a result, Wesley was arrested in Atlanta on Aug. 25. He is now in custody at the Champaign County Jail, awaiting arraignment on murder charges.

The investigation into Catchings’ murder is still ongoing. If anyone has more information about what happened, they can contact the Champaign Police Department at 217-351-4545. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately.

Those that wish to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477, on their website or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

The Champaign Police Department thanked the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office and the United States Marshal Service for their help with this investigation. They also reminded the public that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.