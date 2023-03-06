CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a murder cold case.

The murder happened on July 23, 2021. Officials said that at 5 p.m. on that date, officers responding to a shooting report found Jayvohn Foster, 26, near the intersection of Edward Hoffman and Newcastle Drives. Foster had been shot in the abdomen and he later died from this injury at a local hospital.

Anyone who has information that could help authorities solve the case is asked to submit their knowledge to Crime Stoppers using one of three methods: calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips mobile app.

All tips submitted through these methods are anonymous and can be rewarded with up to $5,000 in cash if an arrest is made using the information provided.