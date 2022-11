CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign theater is tight on staff, and it could impact your movie plans.

A sign on AMC Champaign 13’s door says “Due to an employee shortage, showtimes will begin at 6 p.m. today.”

It also said tickets are available online, but one customer told us she had trouble ordering some. The website said the theater was temporarily closed.

We called the theater, but no one was available to answer our questions.