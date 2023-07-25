CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you were looking forward to big developments in Champaign, you’re going to be waiting a while longer.

The expansion of the Champaign bus terminal, added hotels, and apartments are all on hold until a new agreement with developers is reached. The mega-development, referred to as The Yards, was one of many plans that were put on hold by the pandemic.

“I mean, we were all set to go right before the pandemic hit,” said MTD Director Karl Gnadt. “But when everything shut down, we kind of put a pause on everything, and then during the shutdown, inflation started happening.”

Gnadt said a two-year pause, the rise of building costs, and the hockey arena being off the table caused The Yards’ private developer to get out of the project. Now MTD and Royse Witte Downtown are on the hunt to find a new agreement to go in its place.

“We’re starting over with negotiating the development agreement,” Gnadt said. “Having conversations about the design of the facility and what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Gnadt said the expansion isn’t optional for the bus terminal.

“We’re at capacity with how many busses we can fit on property for our universal transfers,” Gnadt said. “We’re at capacity in terms of our tenants. We don’t have any more available leasable tenant space.”

He said they’ve been at capacity essentially since Illinois Terminal was built. Gnadt said the added space will help the hub’s congestion problem.

“If we have to have busses out on University Avenue because they can’t get on the property, that’s not a good thing,” Gnadt said. “That’s not safe. And it conflicts with traffic flow. Nobody wants that.”

But as a government entity, they need a development agreement first. Mike Royse of Royse Witte Downtown said they’re now taking their time in the planning phase to solidify their next step. He added they want to make sure they’re all in agreement on the market, the architect and the price.

“That has the potential to be a catalyst for additional development and amenities just in the downtown area,” Gnadt said. “So, I think there’s a greater good that will be associated with this project too.”

Gnadt said it’s too early in this process to have a start date. That should happen when they come to an agreement.