CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Deb Feinen issued a statement on Thursday addressing comments that a member of the Champaign City Council made during a council meeting earlier this week.

During the meeting, community members Albert and Claudia Morr, expressed concern regarding gun violence. Councilwoman Alicia Beck responded to those concerns.

“Violence is not new in our community… It’s been happening in neighborhoods that are predominately black and brown. But until it happened to a white neighborhood, certain people don’t come forward and they don’t care,” Beck said. “So my message to you this evening is that when its 13- and 14-year-old black children dying in the street, we should be just as concerned as if it’s a neighborhood that is predominantly white and is upper middle class. So I appreciate people coming in and telling us their concerns and being upset, but until you come in because somebody else’s neighborhood is being shot up, I don’t want to hear it. I want you to come in because you’re concerned that black and brown babies are being shot in the street.”

In her statement, Feinen said that the Morrs and community were left with the impression that people petitioning their government were not welcome. That was an impression that Feinen said she couldn’t allow to stand.

“In our democracy, the first amendment gives both the public and elected officials the right to speak at meetings, and it is important that each person be respected and given the opportunity to provide their perspective,” Feinen said.

Feinen further stated that she wished she had the presence of mind to publicly support the Morrs from the dais so it was clear that she did not agree with Beck’s assertion that their comments and concerns were not welcome. She spoke with the Morrs after the meeting.

“I care deeply for all members of our community who are put in harm’s way by senseless violence. The

issues raised by the Morrs regarding gun violence in our community are important and their perspective

should not be ignored,” Feinen said. “As one resident said to me today, “when we see problems through only our own lens, we will never solve them”. Instead, we need to understand each other and work together for a

better community. I welcome any person who is willing to use their voice at City Council meetings and

be engaged in the real work going on to diminish community gun violence. Every neighborhood has the right to be safe and every person has the right to be heard at Council.”