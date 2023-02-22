CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — A Champaign man worked out from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Martin Gruebele completed the survivor challenge at Stephens Family YMCA in one day. It’s supposed to take seven weeks.

“When you do a lot of exercise it just becomes natural and it’s relatively easy to do,” said Gruebele.

Gruebele packed a cooler and scheduled his breaks making sure to eat throughout the day while completing his one day challenge.

“Sports is healthy and even though obviously doing something like this like a full 14 and a half hour day of exercising at the Y is probably overdoing it, I don’t usually do that,” added Gruebele.

The 60 plus year old didn’t start working out until he was 40. He says he’s proof it’s never too late to get in shape. Right now he’s training to run a 144 hour ultramarathon in June.