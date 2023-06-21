CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is wanted on robbery charges and Crime Stoppers is looking for the public’s help in finding him.

Officials said the wanted man is 19-year-old Chance Brewer. Court records indicate that Brewer was arrested and charged with robbery in August of last year. At an initial court appearance, he pleaded not guilty and requested a trial by jury.

The following April, however, Brewer failed to appear for a pretrial hearing. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he’s been on the run ever since.

Brewer is described as being Black, exactly six feet in height and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows of Brewer’s whereabouts is asked to submit their knowledge to Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers accepts tips by phone (217-373-8477), online and through the P3 Tips app.

Any tip submitted through these methods are 100% anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if Brewer is caught using the information provided.