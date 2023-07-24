CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is wanted in Champaign after Crime Stoppers officials said he failed to appear in court to face robbery and aggravated battery charges.

Lorenzo Taylor, 28, is accused of shoplifting from a convenience store on May 4 and kicking an employee in the process. He was arrested later that month by the University of Illinois Police Department when officers on patrol recognized him from surveillance footage.

Taylor was released on his own recognizance the day after his arrest, but records from the Champaign County Jail indicate that he was booked again three days later. He was arraigned on May 24 and was released from jail again on June 13.

Court records further indicate that Taylor never showed up to a pre-trial hearing scheduled for July 11 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He’s been on the run ever since.

Taylor is described as being six feet in height and weighing 162 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows of Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to submit their knowledge to Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app.

Any tip submitted using these means is anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if the information provided leads to Taylor’s arrest.