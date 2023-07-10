CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in tracking down a man wanted for residential burglary.

Records from the Champaign County Jail and Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s Office indicate that Isaah Sturdivant, 21 of Champaign, was arrested by Champaign Police for this offense on Sept. 30, 2022. He was arraigned four days later, where he pleaded not guilty and requested a trial by jury.

Records further indicate that Sturdivant posted bail, allowing him to walk free while pre-trial hearings were scheduled throughout the following nine months. He and his counsel appeared for all of them, except for one scheduled on June 27.

Sturdivant failed to appear for that hearing and as a result, a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Sturdivant is described as being a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone who knows of Sturdivant’s location is asked to submit their knowledge to Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted by calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app.

All tips submitted using these means are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if they lead to Sturdivant’s arrest.