CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man will be honored for his work helping young people succeed at the upcoming Martin Luther King, Jr. Countywide Celebration.

Herbert Burnett is known as a leader in his community, mentoring kids to achieve a better life. Now, he’s set to receive the Doris Hoskins Prestigious Community Service Award.

“The African-American male is locked up three different ways: locked up physically, locked up mentally and locked out of the American dream,” Burnett said.

Burnett is a busy man as the owner of a clothing store and the Hope Center in Rantoul. These days, he’s taking more time to focus on his mentorship program called Hood II Hood.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time, using a fishing pole, just individually,” Burnett said. “But now, I’m gonna use a net, or a network.”

He took inspiration for the organization’s name from a book written by his brother, who passed away from COVID-19 a few years ago. Burnett said he’s honoring his legacy by expanding the program to reach more youth.

He now has a new mentorship space connected to his store.

“We want the ones that nobody wants,” Burnett said. “We want the ones that are blowing up the whole program. By ‘blowing up,’ I mean they’re being disruptive.”

Burnett has already started selecting counselors to connect with the kids, including PJ Blissit.

“This is for the kids,” Blissit said. “You know, they’ve really got nobody here. People are really scared to talk to these kids because, you know, there’s a lot of stuff going on.”

Burnett said there is one main mission behind the program.

“I’ve got a lot of coaches, and we’re gonna coach these kids into their destiny.”

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Countywide Celebration is at the Krannert Center on Sunday at 4 p.m.