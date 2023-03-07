CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man will spend the next eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Bobby Carter, 33, was sentenced last Wednesday after entering a guilty plea. He was given credit for 275 days already served in custody.

The charge stems from an attempted armed robbery in June of 2022. Police said two men approached a box truck and made threats to the driver’s cargo, prompting him to immediately drive away. The driver said that when he returned to the area a short time later, he saw one of the suspects still there, armed with a gun.

The truck driver called police, who later found multiple guns inside a car the two suspects had been gathered around. The officers later saw them return to the area and immediately arrested them. They were identified as Carter and 40-year-old Terry Tarleton.

Tarleton’s trial is scheduled to begin later in March. He is also charged with possessing a gun as a convicted felon.