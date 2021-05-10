Champaign man sentenced to federal prison on child pornography charges

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has been sentenced to serve in federal prison on child pornography charges.

Mathew McDuffie, 37, of Champaign, will serve 130 months (10 years, 10 months) for receiving and possessing child pornography.

In rendering sentence, the court noted the humiliating and degrading sexual abuse of toddlers depicted in McDuffie’s images of child pornography.

Following McDuffie’s release from prison, he was ordered to serve 15 years on federal supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.

On Jan. 6, 2021, McDuffie entered pleas of guilty to the indictment that charged him with one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography on September 25 through 30, 2019.

McDuffie has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals since his arrest on Aug. 13, 2020.

The charges were investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations and the Champaign Police Department.