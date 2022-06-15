URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 31-year-old man from Champaign will spend six decades in prison for molesting a children more than a decade ago.

Francisco Domingo Castaneda was convicted by a jury in April on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, stemming from two separate incidents in 2009 where he sexually assaulted a nine-year-old girl.

Now an adult, the victim of those sex acts came forward with another victim to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office in 2020.

Judge Randy Rosenbaum sentenced Domingo Castaneda to 30 years in prison for each count. Because Domingo Castaneda committed these crimes in separate instances, those sentences will run consecutively. He has been credited 21 months for time already served.

The same jury that convicted Domingo Castaneda was unable to reach a verdict on another count involving a second victim, that crime also happening in 2009. He had also been charged in another criminal case alleging he had sex with a teenage girl and forced her to work in 2020; due to the lengthy sentence, however, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s office dropped those charges.

Assistant State’s Attorney Kristen Alferink had asked Rosenbaum for a 100-year sentence in this case, which she said was the highest number of years she had ever recommended against a defendant in her 21-year career as a prosecutor. She also said Domingo Castaneda has five alleged victims, the highest number of any predator she had ever seen.

“I understand we have murderers who get less but none of them have the extensive criminal history that he does,” she argued.

The maximum penalty for each count is 60 years, set by the Illinois General Assembly.

Domingo Castaneda’s lawyer had asked for the minimum of six years for each count, saying her client came from Guatemala to escape violence and was sending money back to his relatives while needing help for a drinking problem. When it was his turn to speak, Domingo Castaneda denied having sex with any girls and also asked for a low sentence.

Rosenbaum said that Domingo Castaneda, by refusing to accept responsibility and lying about his number of victims, was “minimizing.” Rosenbaum further called him a “significant risk to the community.”

“He is asking for mercy from me but he gave no mercy to his victims,” Rosenbaum said.