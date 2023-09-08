URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man will spend the next 50 years in prison for killing his own daughter.

Raymond Gwin, 70, was sentenced on Thursday to spend half a century in prison for the crime. At his age, the sentence effectively condemns Gwin to life behind bars.

It took a jury less than an hour in July to convict Gwin of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his daughter Latoya Gwin. Gwin claimed that on July 14, 2022, he shot Latoya in self-defense when a domestic dispute between them turned violent. But audio recorded when the shooting happened showed otherwise.

The audio revealed that before being shot, Latoya yelled that her father had just hit her with a hammer, which contradicted Gwin’s claim that Latoya hit him. When she declared that she was going to call the police, a shot was heard.

Gwin was arrested when the audio was discovered two months after Latoya’s death. From this evidence, the jury ruled that Gwin did not have the legal justification to kill her that he claimed to have had.

At sentencing, Gwin was given credit for the one year he’s already spent in custody, but he must serve 100% of his remaining sentence.