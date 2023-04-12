URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man was sentenced to six years in federal prison on Monday after he was convicted of possessing a gun as a felon.

Prosecutors said Prentiss Jackson, 40, was on parole for a 2010 federal narcotics conviction when Urbana police officers pulled him over in June of 2022. During that stop, Jackson handed the officers marijuana that had been inside his car. He was asked to exit the car and after doing so, prosecutors said he ran away.

Prosecutors added that Jackson produced a Ruger handgun as he ran but was caught a short time later. Officers also found on his person ecstasy and a large amount of cash.

Jackson was indicted on a single charge of possessing a gun as a felon, which he pleaded guilty to. In addition, he is facing charges related to violating his parole, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison. He will appear in federal court on Thursday in connection to that violation.

At sentencing, Judge Collins Bruce ordered that Jackson’s firearm sentence be served consecutive to any sentence he receives for violating the conditions of his supervised release. He will spend another three years on parole after his release from prison.