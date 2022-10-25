CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is credited with saving his neighbor from his home on Tuesday after the home caught fire.

The fire happened at 1002 North Third Street near the intersection of Third and Beardsley Avenue. Champaign Fire officials said that when they arrived, they saw flames and smoke coming from the home. They also found the homeowner standing outside on crutches.

Antonio Howard lives near the home. He said he heard his neighbor yelling and jumped into action, getting his neighbor away from the burning home.

“I carried him across the street, sat him down and tried to get him away from the house,” Howard said. “Just in case something had happened, so nobody would get hurt. Made sure no one else was in the house and he said no one else was in there.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire relatively quickly. They said the attic suffered the most damage. The cause remains under investigation.