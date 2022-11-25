CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — A man was seriously hurt after being shot multiple times Friday morning.

The shooting happened on Dennison Drive near Prospect Avenue shortly after midnight. Police said their investigation indicated a group of people were gathered there when an argument started. When the argument escalated, there was an exchange of gunfire. The victim was hit several times in the torso and legs; his injuries are said to be life-threatening.

Everyone else involved in the incident fled the scene before police arrived. The victim was sent to the hospital where he is now in serious but stable condition.

Nobody has been arrested yet and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and video cameras who have seen or recorded the shooting. Anyone who has additional information about the shooting is asked to call Champaign Police at 217-351-4545.

Alternatively, people wanting to remain anonymous can submit information to Champaign County Crime Stoppers using one of three ways: calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information that results in an arrest.