VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office released a statement that Jordan Gherna, formerly of Champaign, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Participating in Methamphetamine Manufacturing.

The offense is a class one felony and is punishable by 4-15 years in the Illinois Department of

Corrections. Officials said a class one felony now carries one year of mandatory supervised release (formerly known as parole), in which Gherna will serve after his incarceration.

The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of suspicious activity

in a garage located in a residential area on Jan. 14. Officials said deputies arrived on the scene and found Gherna fleeing the area on foot into the woods.

Gherna was apprehended by deputies and returned to the scene. The homeowner then gave permission for the deputies to enter the closed garage. They found an active methamphetamine lab located inside.

The Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group was quickly contacted and took over the investigation. Officials said a search of the garage revealed materials used to manufacture methamphetamine and 237 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine.

Gherna later admitted to participating in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy thanked the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department and the agents of the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group for their work and extensive knowledge in this situation. They said that “the quick response of both agencies kept these dangerous drugs off the streets of Vermilion County.”