CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man faces up to 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty last week to attempted murder.

Aaron Young, 22, was accused by Champaign County prosecutors of being responsible for a drive-by shooting in March of last year that sent a man to the hospital. On Friday, Young agreed to a plea deal, pleading guilty to a single charge of attempted murder. Charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm were dropped in exchange.

By pleading guilty, Young admitted to shooting a 31-year-old Champaign man on Interstate 74 the morning of Mar. 26, 2022. State Troopers determined the victim was driving eastbound between Prospect and Neil Streets when Young, also driving eastbound, shot him and drove away.

The victim’s car crashed into the center median wall immediately after the shooting, which resulted in a 26-year-old female passenger being hurt as well. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment and survived.

Young is scheduled to be sentenced on March 23.