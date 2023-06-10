CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One Champaign organization is providing free resources for people without an address and those battling substance abuse issues.

The Community Health and Resources Fair is for community members struggling with recovery and homelessness and they need help getting back on their feet. ‘New Beginnings Sober’ President and Health Fair Coordinator, Damen Rowell said he can relate to the struggles people face. He’s 12 years sober from drugs and alcohol. Now, he’s helping people in Champaign-Urbana suffering from the same addictions.

“A lot of times people just need a little help, need a little support to guide them to the right way to get themselves together,” Rowell said.

The event provides health screenings, substance abuse programs, job information, clothes and free food. ‘New Beginnings Sober’ Committee chairman Albert Williams said it’s a way to let everyone know there’s help for those seeking it.

“These people need a connection with the community to know that they’re opportunities out there that they might not be aware of.” Williams said.

A recovered addict, now addiction counselor, Delores Jones-Debarris said it’s wonderful seeing resources like this for people on the road to recovery.

“Twenty years ago, all we had were the police and treatment centers,” Jones-Debarris said. “We public health but not where we had fairs that would help people to get their lives together.”

Rowell said he wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for his faith in God and will continue to be there for people who need it most. But he knows he can’t do it alone.

“I just want to thank Carle and all the other people that helped. Deacon Williams, Sister Cowan for helping me. If it weren’t for them, it wouldn’t be like this,” Rowell said.

Rowell said he wants to have more health and resource fairs throughout the year.