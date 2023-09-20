CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old man from Champaign was killed Tuesday night in a crash after law enforcement officials said he tried to flee from Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies.

The crash happened at the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Staley Road around 8:35 p.m. Champaign Police said the car ran through a red light and collided with another car. The car that ran the red light then left the road and hit a tree. Champaign firefighters were called to extricate the driver from that car, after which he was taken to an area hospital. The man later died.

The people inside the second car involved were not hurt.

Dustin Heuerman, the Champaign County Sheriff, explained in a press release that 30 minutes earlier, one of his deputies stopped the man in Savoy for speeding on Church Street. The man initially pulled into a driveway and got out of the car. The deputy told him to return to the car; he did, but then drove away at high speed.

The deputy pursued the man west on Church Street and then south on Duncan Road, but ended the pursuit a short time later due to safety concerns. Heuerman said the man was driving over 100 miles per hour and was driving without headlights.

Because the deputy knew the license plate and had a physical description of the man, Heuerman said the Sheriff’s Office was able to identify him and went to his home in Champaign. The man was not there, but his identity was confirmed by the person who was there.

Heuerman said that at 8:35, the man’s car was seen by deputies at Staley and Kirby Avenue, driving north at high speed after passing a deputy. Heuerman added that deputies did not have their emergency lights or sirens activated and had not yet initiated a pursuit.

The car continued north on Staley until it ran through the red light at Springfield Avenue. The deputies were among the first on the scene, Heuerman said, extinguishing an engine fire that had started, but were unable to extricate the man from his car without firefighter assistance.

Investigators from the Illinois State Police were called to the scene to assist in the investigation and perform crash reconstruction. The investigation remains ongoing between State and Champaign Police.

Champaign Police asked that anyone with additional information about the events leading up to the crash call them at 217-351-4545 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.