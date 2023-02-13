CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 27-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Sunday night in Champaign.

Champaign Police officials said officers were dispatched to the area of Cynthia and Anita Drives just before 9 p.m. to assist medical personnel already on scene. The victim was involved in a battery incident before officers arrived, one that was separate from another that happened a few hours earlier on Centennial Drive.

As officers interviewed the victim about the battery, they discovered he was bleeding from a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was immediately taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Officials said their investigation has so far determined that the victim was outside his home when he was battered and shot by an unknown suspect. Officers processed the scene for physical evidence and are still canvassing the area for witnesses and video cameras that may have seen the shooting.

No one has been arrested yet and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with eyewitness accounts, exterior video cameras on their properties or other information is asked to contact Champaign Police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared in private.

Alternatively, people wanting to remain anonymous can submit information to Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted using one of three methods: calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Any tips that result in an arrest in this case can be rewarded with up to $2,500 in cash.