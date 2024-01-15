CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are investigating a shooting that left a 23-year-old man seriously hurt late Sunday night.

Police responded to the area of West Green Street and South Neil Street at 10:45 p.m. It was here that a Champaign man was found with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound. First responders, including the Champaign Fire Department, helped aid the victim until he could be transported to a nearby hospital. Officials said he is currently listed in stable condition.

An investigation suggests the 23-year-old man was waiting in a store when a stranger tried to rob him. When the victim was uncooperative, the suspect shot him in the stomach. The shooter then ran away and has yet to be found.

Champaign Police are now searching for witnesses and video footage. Area residents and businesses with security cameras are asked to share any findings with law enforcement.

Anyone with further information on this incident is urged to call the police department at 217-351-4545. You may also anonymously share tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or via the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Tipsters who submit through Crime Stoppers have a chance of earning $5,000 for tips that lead to a homicide arrest, $2,500 for felony crime arrests involving a firearm, and up to $1,000 for tips that lead to any other arrests.

Officials say no arrests have been made yet in this incident. The investigation remains ongoing.